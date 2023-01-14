Silchar: In a proud moment for Barak Valley of Assam, the head of the History Department of S. K. Roy College in Hailakandi district’s Katlicherra, Dr. Debojit Dey has been selected for the prestigious Bhartiya Gyan Ratna Award (category – Dynamic Teacher Of The Year).

Dr. Dey will be conferred the award by Global Scholars Foundation, India at Hotel Park Regis in Goa on February 12. The official declaration about the award will be made on January 26.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Talking to EastMojo on Friday, Dr. Dey said he was very happy and excited to have been selected for the award. “I am very happy and excited that I have been selected. From the Northeast, I am the only person to be selected,” Dr. Dey said.

Congratulatory greetings and warm wishes have been pouring in from various circles ever since the news of Dr. Dey getting selected for the esteemed award broke out. Teachers, students and other staff of S. K. Roy College and the entire teaching fraternity of the district along with members of various organisations have congratulated Dr. Dey on his achievement and wished him more success in the future.

In November, 2018 Dr. Dey had received a gold medal from the United Arab Emirates government for his work (paper) on “Problems in Kashmir and Their Solutions”. Dr. Dey, who was awarded the medal at an international seminar held in Dubai, was one of the eight persons from India and the only person from the Northeast to take part in that event.

Besides, Dr. Dey, who has visited 17 countries for various meetings and interactive sessions, won the Indo-Nepal Friendship Award (from the Ministry of External Affairs, India in 2019) and an award in Vietnam in 2017 for his work on environmental issues.

Dr. Dey has been associated with S. K. Roy College since 2000. He completed his D. Litt (Doctorate of Literature) from Ballsbridge University of London in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Dalmia Cement celebrates 10 years in the North East

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









