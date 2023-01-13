Magh Bihu 2023: Wishes and greetings to share with loved ones

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is dedicated to the Fire God (Agni Dev). This festival marks the end of the harvest season. Like Lohri and Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu also signals the end of the harvest season and is extremely important to the agricultural community. A number of communities come together to celebrate Bihu.

The term Bihu comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Bishu,’ which means to seek blessings and happiness from a higher entity and to bring in good luck. And as the granaries are full, there is a lot of feasting during Bhogali Bihu.

This year, Magh Bihu is on January 15 while Uruka will be observed on the eve i.e., on January 14. So, let us celebrate Bihu by sending warm wishes and greetings to our loved ones.

Wishes and Greetings

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu! May the bountiful harvest bring you an abundance of delicious traditional delicacies.”

“Sending you warm wishes on the occasion of Magh Bihu. May this festival bring you joy, love, and a rich harvest of food grains.”

“Let’s celebrate Magh Bihu with good food, good company, and lots of laughter. May this festival bring you a rich harvest of food grains.”

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu! May this festival be a time of celebration, delicious traditional delicacies, and family bonding.”

“On Magh Bihu, wishing you and your loved ones a bountiful harvest, rich in food grains and joyous moments to cherish. Happy Bihu!”

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu! May the feast of traditional delicacies be as delicious as you imagine.”

Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bihu!

May the joyous harvest season bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity.

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do last year but didn’t dare to do. Happy Magh Bihu!

May Bihu bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu is celebrated to mark the end of the harvesting season. Wishing you a wonderful Magh Bihu, my dear friend. I hope you have a great year filled with prosperity!

May the festival of Magh Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family.

May Magh Bihu fill your life with love and happiness.

Let this Bihu usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both materially and spiritually. Happy Bhogali Bihu!

Let us all welcome Magh Bihu 2023 will open arms and positive thought. Let us all promise to make it the best year of our lives. Wishing you a wonderful Happy Bihu my dear friend.

This Bihu, I wish all the very best for you. Have a bright future and good health this year. Wishing you a very Happy Bihu!

Happy Bihu to you and your family! Let’s start it off with love and positivity in our hearts!

May all the sorrows and obstacles of your life end with this harvest festival and you begin a new successful journey in life. Have a happy Bihu!

It’s time to enjoy the festivities that Bihu brings. Happy Bihu to you and your loved ones!

Let us look forward to a year filled with peace, prosperity, joy and satisfaction. Wishing you a very happy Bihu!

Wishing you loads of health, wealth, joy and success on this beautiful festival of Bihu!

This Bihu, I pray to God to give us strength to start afresh and achieve great success in life. Have a happy Bihu!

After a difficult year, let us welcome this Bihu with hope, positivity and anticipation. Wishing you and your family a very happy Bihu!

As Bihu signifies new beginnings, I pray to God to bless you in all your future endeavorsours. Have a happy Bihu!

Another, Bihu, another year and here you are waiting for a life that you have always imagined for! Have a happy and prosperous Bihu!

I hope all your dreams come true this Bihu! Have a wonderful festival with your family and dear ones!

This Bihu, I pray to God that you have a happy, successful and safe year. Wish you a happy Bihu, from our family to yours.

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu! May this festival be a time of celebration and togetherness.”

“Let’s celebrate Magh Bihu with joy and happiness. Wishing you all the best on this special occasion.”

“Sending you best wishes on Magh Bihu. May this festival bring you good luck and success.”

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu. May this festival be a time of great joy and celebration.”

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu. May this festival bring you joy and prosperity.”

“May the spirit of Magh Bihu fill your heart with happiness and your life with prosperity? Happy Magh Bihu!”

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu. May this festival be a time of celebration and joy.”

“Sending you best wishes on the occasion of Magh Bihu. May this festival bring you peace and happiness.”

“On Magh Bihu, wishing you and your loved one happiness, good health, and prosperity.”

“Wishing you a very happy Magh Bihu. May this festival be a time of love, laughter, and togetherness.”

“Warm wishes on Magh Bihu. May this festival bring you good fortune and success in all your endeavors.”

