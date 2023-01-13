Guwahati: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, completed 10 years of its successful leadership in the North East.

Over the past decade, Dalmia Cement has emerged as the market leader and the biggest cement manufacturer in the North East playing a significant role in the growth of the region.

With two cement manufacturing and two cement grinding units, Dalmia Cement has the highest manufacturing capacity at 4.4 MnT in the region. The organisation has helped in generating over 5,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and positively impacted the lives of more than 1 lakh people by enabling livelihood and community development.

The region has also been one of the fastest adaptors of ‘green’ cement (100% blended cement), an environmentally friendly alternative to Ordinary Portland cement. Pioneering the philosophy of ‘Grey to Green’, Dalmia Cement has committed to be carbon negative by 2040.

Dalmia Cement has improved its installed non-fossil-based electricity generation to approximately 45% and created an 18% overall improvement in net emissions, thereby contributing towards the preservation of the precious eco-system. The company has been involved in major infrastructural projects such as Dhola – Sadiya bridge, Bogibeel bridge, and many advancing landing airstrips for Indian Air Force and roads across border areas.

Speaking on the completion of 10 years of Dalmia Cement in the North East, Company spokesperson said, “We are proud of the journey we have made in the North East in the last ten years. From the first plant commissioned in 2012, to emerging as the leading cement brand in the region, we have indeed come a long way. A quality product coupled with an extensive distribution network reaching the remotest corners of the region has earned the brand – reputation, trust, and love of millions of people in the North East. We are grateful to all our partners and stakeholders for supporting and helping us in reaching this significant milestone.”

Marking the grand occasion of its 10th anniversary, Dalmia Cement held its annual ‘Dalmia Young Achievers Award’ where 10 young talents selected from all 7 states of the Northeast were felicitated. They were selected based on their exceptional performance in the field of sports, medical science, innovation, business and enterprise.

Commenting on the ‘Dalmia Young Achievers Award, the spokesperson said, “My heartiest Congratulations and best wishes for all the awardees tonight. It is inspiring to witness these youngsters’ setting examples as role models in their respective fields. Through this award, we hope to continue promoting and nurturing future stars of India.”

Dalmia Cement was launched in North East on 12th January 2013 and every year, the YAA award is announced and given on this day during the brand anniversary celebration event.

