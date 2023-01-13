Boko: The All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) opened a free coaching centre for the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination at their Kamrup office in Pathsalakoth Village in Boko.

Chief guest Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) inaugurated the centre, along with Pradip Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU, Executive Members of RHAC Sumit Rabha, Frylin R. Marak, Ajit Rabha, President of Kamrup District ARSU Committee and other dignitaries.

Chief guest Tankeswar Rabha called the centre an important initiative for the Rabha people and students who want to appear in APSC and other examinations but were unable not get admission in Guwahati or other places for APSC coaching. He also urged the students to learn attentively and with confidence.

Pradip Rabha, General Secretary of ARSU said that the centre will serve Rabha people for Assam and India. He added that 30 students would get classes for APSC exams and they would increase their capacity next year.

“We will open more APSC Coaching centres in various places under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Area very soon”, Pradip Rabha added.

“To help poor students in Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area, Council will open four hostels for students and for agricultural training”, Added Tankeswar Rabha, CEM of RHAC.

He also added that he would support the APSC coaching students and request all the students to ask for any help for their needs in the coaching.

