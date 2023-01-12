Guwahati: Radico Khaitan, India’s largest IMFL Company, launched four brands in Assam at a successful event in Guwahati on January 11.

The brands: Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Morpheus XO Premium Brandy, and Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka have garnered overwhelming response across the country and overseas over the years.

Speaking at the event, Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan, said, “Assam is a power state of the northeast and we are thrilled to bring our power brands to resonate with the state’s spirit. The market situation is extremely encouraging and we feel the state is always up for upgradation and experimentation. We are launching these brands at a very auspicious time in Bihu. We are confident that the people of Assam will make our brands a part of their celebrations. It is our gift to them to mark the festive season.”

He also added, “Launching these brands is a stepping stone to a host of other big plans that we have for the state which will be announced in due course of time.”

Launched as the luxury brand extension of the renowned brand – Magic Moments, Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka was launched in October 2021. Available in 2 variants – Magic Moments Dazzle Gold and Magic Moments Dazzle Vanilla, the Company introduced this brand extension in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana in the first phase.

Prepared with the 7-stage filtration process, this premium vodka offering of Radico Khaitan aims to give all vodka consumers a newer and richer experience.

Entering the market in October 2021, Royal Ranthambore is the epitome of Radico’s Master Blender’s craft, coming from a fine heritage whisky making. Inspired by the magnificence of the Tigers and Warrior Kings of Ranthambore, this Whisky option is a fine example of a rich symphony of taste, aroma, and finish. Earlier introduced in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana, this brand has expanded its reach pan-India and abroad.

After making a mark on the global level after its international launch in 2018, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin was introduced and widely accepted in the Indian market among Gin connoisseurs. The largest alcohol distillers in Asia and the oldest whisky distillers in India source 11 botanicals from across the country to craft this smooth gin named after the city of Jaisalmer (known as ‘The Golden City’). Dressed in beautiful royal black packaging with just-enough touches of muted gold, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin is a luxurious triple-distilled spirit, re-distilled in a traditional copper pot still; the recipe is handcrafted in a time-honoured way.

Last year, Radico Khaitan expanded its portfolio by adding new categories to it. Venturing in White Rum category, the Company launched ‘1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash’, an addition in the Spirits of Victory family. Besides, to cater to the increasing demand of Ready-to-drink beverages, the Company introduced its Low-Alcohol Beverage (LABs), a line of Refreshing Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails under the umbrella of Magic Moments called ‘Magic Moments Vodka Cocktails’.

Further, Radico Khaitan is planning many launches in different cities in 2023. On account of the New Year, the brand recently launched a celebration pack for Morpheus XO Brandy in different parts of the country.

