Over three lakh houses under PMAY-G approved in Assam

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday said it has sanctioned over three lakh houses under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that Assam received a target of 3,31,193 units under PMAY-G from the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

“In the last one week, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of Assam has been able to sanction 3,04,218 houses to the beneficiaries,” he added.

Dass also said that the department has sanctioned more than 10 lakh houses under the PMAY-G during the last nine months of the current financial year.

“The department has been able to take all necessary steps for successful implementation of the scheme in the state. The first instalment to the beneficiaries, who have been sanctioned houses in the last one week, will be released shortly to enable them to start the construction,” he said.

