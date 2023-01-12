Dacoit killed in police encounter in Assam

Diphu (Assam): A suspected dacoit was shot dead by police on Thursday in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, a senior officer said.
The Bokolia Police Station got information on Wednesday night that some dacoits were planning a heist in the Thekerajan area, and accordingly, a police team was deployed there, Karbi Anglong SP Sanjib Kumar Saikia said.
“When robbers arrived at the spot and our team asked them to surrender but they started firing at the police personnel. In retaliation, the policemen opened fire, and one of the dacoits got injured,” the SP said.
The police team took the injured dacoit to the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said, adding that a pistol and ammunition were recovered from the deceased.
Other dacoits escaped from the encounter site, taking advantage of the darkness. Saikia added.
