Silchar: The Ranachandi temple and park, a centuries-old heritage site in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, has been given a royal makeover and is all set to be inaugurated on January 13.

Located in Maibang, about 235km from Haflong (the headquarters of Dima Hasao district), the temple and park have been adorned with stunning lights and other decorations that showcase the rich history, tradition, and culture of the Dimasas.

Pictures and videos of the temple and park have also been making the rounds on social media and netizens have expressed delight over the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC)’s initiative to refurbish the heritage site and try to provide a fillip to the tourism scenario in the hill district.

The inaugural event on January 13 will feature a spectacular performance of traditional Dimasa Baidima dance by two thousand women artists, accompanied by five hundred youths playing traditional drums and flutes.

The programme, which will be extended to January 14, will also include a documentary film presentation on the Dimasas, their kingdom and history, and an interactive session related to the Dimasas’ tradition, culture, and present status.

NCHAC’s chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa, Dimasa Sahitya Sabhas president Ramesh Thaosen, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s assistant professor Dr Phirmi Bodo, gaon buras (village headmen), mouzadars (revenue collection people), and Dimasa representatives from Barak Valley, Brahmaputra Valley, and Nagaland will all be in attendance.

In the lead-up to the grand event, NCHAC’s chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa and other officials have been making regular visits to the Ranachandi Temple and Park to ensure that all arrangements are in place. Final touches are being given to the heritage site to set the mood and make the event a grand success.

