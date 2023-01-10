Imphal: In a successful joint operation conducted by Manipur police and their Assam counterparts, a 13-year-old minor girl from Manipur, who had gone missing last year from her residence in Thoubal district, was rescued on Sunday.

The joint forces tracked down the girl and her private tutor, Thokchom Kenedy, in Tezpur, Central Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Kenedy, a father of two children from Khangabok Lamdaibung in Thoubal district, was taken to the Thoubal police station along with the girl.

On Monday, the girl was handed over to her family members, while Kenedy was presented before a local court and remanded to police custody.

The incident occurred on December 15, 2022, when the class eight student of Khangabok Higher Secondary School was allegedly lured and kidnapped by Kenedy from her residence at Hayellabuk village in Thoubal district.

A complaint was filed at the Thoubal women’s police station the following day, prompting the formation of a joint action committee (JAC) which set a deadline of January 2, 2023, and threatened to launch intense agitations across the state if the girl was not rescued.

Also Read | Manipur: Four hectares of poppy fields destroyed in Noney district

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









