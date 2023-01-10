GUWAHATI: Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL), the country’s largest IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) company, is set to launch four premium brands in Assam and thereby gain a stronger presence in the Northeastern market.

The launch of Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Morpheus XO Premium Brandy, and Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka here on January 11 will take place amidst an overwhelming response from across the country and overseas to the premium brands.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Commenting on the forthcoming launch, Amar Sinha, the chief operating officer of RadicoKhaitan, said, “After witnessing remarkable response in other parts of the country and overseas, we are excited to bring these premium offerings to Assam. We hope to get a similar response here as well.”

Through the launch of the brands, the company aims to enhance the brown-spirit experience of consumers here.

A Fortune 500 company, Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL), is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. Earlier known as Rampur Distillery, RKL commenced its operations in 1943, and over the years emerged as a major bulk spirits supplier and bottler to other spirit manufacturers.

Taking into account the upsurge in white-spirit consumption worldwide, the company believes this is the ideal time to introduce Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Magic Moments Dazzle to the state.

As it is, RadicoKhaitan has always focused on adapting to the industry’s changing consumption patterns and providing consumers with quality taste and a ‘luxury’ experience.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Morpheus Premium XO Brandy, introduced in 2009 for the people who ‘Dare to Dream’, was Radico Khaitan’s first initiative towards premiumisation. The company gained more confidence in the premiumisation approach as, while growing further, this brand took over 60 percent of the market share, becoming a leader in the brandy space,” an official statement said on Monday.

Resultantly, RadicoKhaitan also launched a notch-up brand extension – Morpheus Blue XO Premium Brandy, in 2013.

Last year, RadicoKhaitan expanded its portfolio by adding new categories to it.

“Venturing in White Rum category, the company launched ‘1965 Spirit of Victory Lemon Dash’, an addition in the Spirits of Victory family,” the statement said..

Besides, to cater to the increasing demand of ready-to-drink beverages, the company introduced its Low-Alcohol Beverage (LABs), a line of Refreshing Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails under the umbrella of the Magic Moments called ‘Magic Moments Vodka Cocktails’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Pushed back to death: Support for B’desh refugees after pastor’s demise

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









