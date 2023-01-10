DOOM DOOMA: A carcass of a wild elephant was found at Takawni Reserve Forest under Domdoma Forest Division in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday.

According to sources, the villagers recovered the carcass of an elephant and informed the forest officials. Later, officials of the forest department visited the spot and collected samples of the dead elephant for postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It has been suspected that the elephant died due to poisoning. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

“Due to habitat loss, wild animals, including elephants, are intruding into human habitation in search of food and water. Besides, most of the elephant corridors have also been encroached upon by humans,” said an environmentalist.

He further said, “Habitat degradation and fragmentation are among the main threats to their existence.”

In December, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Khatangpani Pengree under the Margherita subdivision in Tinsukia. It was suspected that the elephant died due to electrocution.

“Community participation is necessary to save the wild elephants. People should understand the emotions of the animals,” said environmentalist Devojit Moran.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As many as 121 elephants died under unnatural circumstances in Assam from 2017-18 to 2021-22 against 494 in the country. Thus 24.49 percent of the elephant deaths in India, in the past five years, occurred in Assam.

During the past five years, 27 elephants died in train accidents in the state against 80 in the country. During the same period, 69 elephants died due to electrocution in the state against 348 in the country.

Besides, four elephants were killed by poachers in the state against 41 in the country. As many as twenty-one elephants were poisoned to death in the state against 25 in the country in the past five years

Also read | Assam: Eviction drive on to clear forest land in Lakhimpur

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









