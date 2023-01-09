Karimganj/ Hailakandi:Prohibitory orders were on Monday clamped on Lowairpua Bazar area of Assam’s Karimganj district, where tension erupted following the killing of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist a day ago.
One person has been arrested in connection with the murder, a police officer said.
Sambhu Koiri was attacked and killed by unidentified miscreants in Lowairpua area on Sunday evening as he was returning to Karimganj after attending a three-day training camp of Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district, the officer said.
“Koiri was attacked with sharp weapons. Local people had immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.
Shortly after the incident, locals had gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station in the district, demanding arrest of the culprits. Additional forces were also deployed in the area, he added.
The situation, however, continued to remain tense, with the additional district magistrate, Karimganj, imposing restrictions on the area under section 144 of the CrPC.
The administration has also prohibited distribution of any leaflet, poster, and banner in Karimganj district, according to an official order.
The restrictions will remain in force until further orders, the order added.
