Hailakandi: Two picnickers were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident in Assam’s Karimganj district, a police officer said on Sunday.
The vehicle the picnic party was travelling in fell into a ditch in Ratabari area on Saturday evening, the officer said.
A group of youths had gone for a picnic to Katlicherra area in neighbouring Hailakandi district and their vehicle met with an accident while returning.
The official said the deceased have been identified as Aftab Uddin Laskar and Biswajit Lohar.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“The injured were first taken to the local hospital at Katlicherra, from where they were shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH),” he said.
A police team from nearby Ratabari police station carried out the rescue operation with the help of local people, the officer added.
Also read | The Land of Hidden Treasure wins ‘best entry’ at National Film Festival
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nutrition for kids: Here are five healthy options
- COVID variants: Here’s why Omicron continues to dominate
- Manipur farmers blame drought, institutional failures for low yield
- Two killed, 11 hurt in accident in Assam
- How India, Bangladesh can benefit by better managing shared waterways
- Five multi-faceted gadgets for a smarter home