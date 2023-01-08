Half-day holiday in Guwahati on Tuesday for India-Sri Lanka ODI

Guwahati: The Assam government announced a half-day holiday in the Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday in view of the India-Sri Lanka ODI match in Guwahati.
All state government offices and educational institutions in the district will be closed at 1 pm, according to a notification issued on Sunday.
“The governor of Assam is pleased to declare half day local holiday on 10th January 2023 within the Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of the ODI match between India and Sri Lanka to be held on 10/01/2023 at Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium, Guwahati,” it said.
Guwahati, which forms the Kamrup Metropolitan district, will host the first game of the three-match ODI series between the two countries.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already reached the city for the match. Other members of the Indian team and the Sri Lankan team are scheduled to arrive late on Sunday.
The two teams will practice at the stadium on Monday.
