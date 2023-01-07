Tinsukia: Doom Dooma legislator Rupesh Gowala laid the foundation for Tea City Guest House on January 3 in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Talking to EastMojo Gowala said the guest house would offer a relaxed and hassle-free stay to the tourists visiting Doomdooma from far and wide.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The guest house will be built on government land at Kumhari Patti of Doom Dooma town. It will be constructed under the ‘United Fund Scheme’ of the state government.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was also attended by Revenue Circle Officer of Doomdooma Rananmoy Bhardwaj, chairperson of Doomdooma Municipal Board Kanta Bhattacharya, vice-chairman Moni Dutta, vice president of Assam Tea Corporation Shiv Prasad Bhadra and several other dignitaries.

The ancient town is located beside Doomdooma river along with National Highway 37.

Also read | Assam: Anvayins Kaziranga Ultra-Run 2023 to be held on Jan 28

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









