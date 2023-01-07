Guwahati: The Anvayins Kaziranga Ultra Run 2023, which is scheduled for January 28, 2023, has a unique social objective – to express support for the rare-one-horned rhinoceros and deepen public consciousness.

It is the first-ever ultra-run in Assam, and will have four race categories for runners to choose from – 52 KM 26 KM, 14 KM and 5 KM. The trail runs through pristine rural settings, paddy fields and tea plantations that promise to make their city counterparts look less exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Development of Northeast Region (M- DoNER), has extended its support for the initiative while the Sports Authority of India has endorsed the event under its ‘Fit India Movement’ programme.

The event is organized by Anvayins Travels Private Limited, a Northeast India-focused travel and hospitality platform that offers curated journeys through the region.

Kaziranga, arguably the best-known face of Assam, is home to the rare one-horned rhinoceros. After a steady decline in its population largely due to poaching, the number of rhinos has gradually increased in the last decade due to focused efforts by the government and various foundations dedicated to rhino conservation.

In line with the goal of the ultra-run, a portion of funds available in excess of the expenses of the event will be contributed towards the conservation of the Kaziranga rhino.

At the Press Conference held in Guwahati on January 5, 2023, Farouk Alam, Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, said, “The unique thing about this run is the synergy between civil society, corporates, forests, government and tourism. This ultra run will become a national event, which will increase tourism, which in turn increases the economy of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nishikant Das, founder and CEO, Anvayins, said, “This event not only aims at making a contribution to the cause of rhino conservation but also is another initiative by Anvayins to facilitate a deeper understanding of Northeast India, a land of exquisite natural beauty and extraordinary socio-cultural practices amongst the rest of the country. Accordingly, we are determined to make it an annual national event.”

While Anvayins had originally committed to the entire capital for the event, the company has now received financial sponsorship from reputed financial institutions such as Bandhan Bank Ltd, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd and HDFC LIFE Insurance Company Ltd.

Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, said, “It is our pleasure to be associated with Anvayins Kaziranga Ultra Run 2023. For Bandhan Bank, Northeast and Assam have always been important markets. And it is heartening to see that Anvayins is focused on creating a meaningful impact in the realm of wildlife conservation and climate in these areas. Further, Anvayins’ cause resonates with Bandhan as an organisation – sustainability and holistic development. We look forward to partnering with them in this exciting initiative that upholds fitness as well as sustainability.”

For HDFC ERGO, the event encourages fitness and health which motivated the institution to join as the wellness partner. Shilpa Desai, EVP & Head of Marketing, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “In our endeavour towards serving India for the last 20 years, we at HDFC ERGO are committed to encouraging holistic wellness for our customers, employees, partners and all stakeholders. Our association with Anvayins for Kaziranga Ultra Run 2023 showcases our commitment to drive wellness and touch lives across Northeast India while propelling awareness around environmental conservation.”

The nature-friendly theme of the event aimed towards securing the future for the rhinos, resonated with HDFC LIFE who have joined as the life insurance partner. Lavneesh Gupta, Group Head – Bancassurance, HDFC Life said, “We are pleased to associate with the Anvayins Kaziranga Ultra Run 2023. As part of our social responsibility, we are focused on doing our part to make the world a better place. We are delighted to support this event that contributes towards the protection and conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros – an essential member of the forest ecosystem.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Apraava Energy Private Limited, which has joined as the Energy Partner is committed to bringing holistic progress in Northeast India. Rajiv Ranjan Mishra – Managing Director, Apraava Energy, said, “Our support to Kaziranga Ultra Run 2023 reiterates our commitment to holistic progress in the Northeast region of India. The company’s aim is to put its energy into action not only for business growth but also for the upliftment of the communities by addressing their immediate needs. In line with our focus areas, this initiative will spread awareness about the conservation of indigenous one-horned rhinoceros, highlight opportunities in the Northeast and promote sustainable and healthy living.”

Also Read | SC halts HC order staying Assam-Meghalaya border pact

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









