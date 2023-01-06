Guwahati: One of the most poignant moments, at least in sports in 2022, was when former India captain Virat Kohli looked at the heavens, thanking divinity, after he had taken India to a near-impossible victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Earlier in the year, Kohli had talked extensively about his battle with depression and how the struggle was so intense that for the first time in 10 years, he did not touch his bat for a month. The fact that it was Kohli, seen as one of the toughest Indian cricketers, spoke about this in detail, showed us that mental health remains a......