Guwahati: A minor girl in Assam’s Sonitpur district was grievously injured in an explosion triggered by dynamite used in quarries.

The incident took place near Bandarguri village at Bhalukpong on Thursday afternoon.

Following the incident, the injured girl, identified as 14-year-old Rashmi Basumatary, was rushed to Tezpur Medical Hospital for treatment. She was later referred to Guwahati Medical Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, local police rushed to the spot and are carrying out further investigation. Police said that Rashmi found a bag at the railway station while returning from school and brought it home. The explosion took place when she tried to connect the detonator with the dynamite.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the placement of a bag containing high-quality dynamite near the railway station, which resulted in the severe injury of a minor girl.

“She was probably curious about what it was and wanted to play with it. There was a detonator and we found the batteries at her residence. She must have tried to connect the detonator after which it blew up. We are investigating who brought it and why since it was found in the railway station and was of higher quality,” a senior police official said.

The 14-year-old was brought to the GMCH late on Thursday night. According to GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma, the minor girl suffered multiple injuries including on her left wrist and left eye. Both will have to be operated upon soon.

“Her left wrist joint has been totally amputated in the blast,” Sarma said.

“One of her eye globes has also been ruptured. There are also multiple entry wounds on her left chest, arms and upper abdomen. She was hemodynamically stable when she was brought to the GMCH. As per my information, we will have to carry out a revision amputation surgery on her left wrist,” Sarma added.

