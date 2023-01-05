Boko: Tension simmered in Bhalukmari village in Boko district along the Assam-Meghalaya border after some locals and a few leaders from Meghalaya jointly organised a meeting at a private school on Thursday.

According to the village headman of the Bhalukmari village, Sanjit Rabha, “Some locals of our village and a few leaders from Meghalaya organised a meeting at the premises of a private school today. When we came to know about the meeting, I along with the village president requested them not to organise any such meeting related to Meghalaya in Assam’s land.”

“After that, a few locals from our village started arguing with us and claimed that the land belongs to the neighbouring state Meghalaya. They even tried to attack us. So we left the area immediately and took shelter in a safe place,” added village headman Sanjit Rabha.

Village president Ruhini Kumar Rabha alleged some residents of Bhalukmari village are planning to establish a school in the village, which will be run by the Meghalaya government.

Soon after the incident, a police team led by Boko PS OC Phanindra Chandra Nath and Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi reached the spot to take stock of the matter.

A heated argument broke out between the two groups due to some misunderstanding. The situation is now under control, Boko Revenue Circle Officer Dibash Bordoloi said.

