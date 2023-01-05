Mumbai-based doctor Tapan Saikia to get Assam's highest civilian award

Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday announced that it will confer the highest state civilian award ‘Assam Baibhav’ on Mumbai-based medical practitioner Dr Tapan Saikia for his contribution towards cancer treatment.

Addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Saikia is one of the patrons of Deepshikha Foundation and has rendered immense contribution towards generating awareness and early detection of cancer in Assam and Northeast.

After serving at many hospitals, the eminent doctor is at present working as the director of Oncology Sciences in Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

Sarma also announced the recipients’ names for the second highest civilian award ‘Assam Saurav’ and ‘Assam Gaurav’. All the awards will be given at a function around the middle of this year.

As a recognition of their commendable service to the society, we are proud to announce names of 21 personalities chosen for the Assam State Civilian Awards 2022.



Congratulations winners! Your dedication towards Assam's progress will serve as an inspiration for all. pic.twitter.com/hpTfOlZAXd — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 4, 2023

Krishna Roy for art and culture, Gilbert Sangma and Nayanmoni Saikia for sports, Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia for science and Dr Sashidhar Phukan for healthcare and public service will receive the ‘Assam Saurav’ award.

A total of 15 eminent personalities have been selected for conferring the ‘Assam Gaurav’ award this year, the chief minister said.

The Assam Cabinet approved the appointment of state-run RITES Ltd as consultant for a fees of Rs 24.57 crore for preparation of DPRs in seven projects and carrying out feasibility studies in two others in different places.

The meeting also approved the Assam City Gas Distribution Policy 2022 for promotion of city gas distribution network, a cabinet communique shared by Sarma on his Twitter handle said.

Besides, revised administrative approval worth Rs 808.4 crore were sanctioned to construct an integrated directorate complex at Betkuchi in Guwahati. It will house all directorates located in the city.

