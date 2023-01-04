Guwahati: The eastern leg of the ‘Unity Flame Run’, a subset relay run from Dibrugarh to Agra being organised as part of 75 years of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and flagged off from Dibrugarh, entered Guwahati today.

The Directorate General of National Cadet Corp, New Delhi, organised the nationwide ‘Unity Flame Run’ which commenced on November 20, 2022, at Kanyakumari. The ‘Unity Flame Run’ will culminate at Agra on January 13, 2023.

The relay run was flagged off from Dibrugarh on January 2, 2023.

The iconic ‘Eastern Flame Run’ was flagged in by two youngest cadets at Narengi Military Station, Guwahati on January 3. The cadets carried the ‘Unity Flame’ with utmost pride and the atmosphere reverberated with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ symbolising the true spirit of national integration and patriotic fervour. ADG witnessed a cultural programme which culminated in dance echoing the saga of the valour of Mulla Baagru. The General Officer exhorted the cadets in his speech about values enshrined in NCC ethos. ADG interacted with the Principal, ANO, teachers and cadets who participated in the programme.

The Eastern Flame Run was flagged off by Anand Mishra, IPS, from 222 ABOD ground at Narengi Military Station in the morning hours of January 4. The cadets of 30 Assam Bn NCC and 48 Naval Unit NCC participated in the programme. The cadets of Royal Global School, SBOA Public School and Noonmati High School put up a top-notch cultural programme.

