Nagaon: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Monday protested in Hojai against the state government’s decision to merge the district with Nagaon.
Raising slogans against the Himanta Biswa Sarma government, the AAMSU supporters protested in nine areas across the district.
They said that after years of struggle, Hojai became a sub-division in 1983 and was made a district in 2016.
The protesters also attempted to burn an effigy of Sarma. Police said the protestors were dispersed and the situation was soon brought under the control.
The Assam cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal to merge four districts, including Hojai, with those from which these districts were carved out. It was approved before the notification for the delimitation exercise came into effect on January 1.
