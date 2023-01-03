Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against a former deputy general manager (region) of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) regional office here and the proprietor of a Kokrajhar-based private company in an ongoing investigation of a case.

“The chargesheet was filed by the investigation agency against the two accused – Bhaskaran Devanand, the then deputy general manager (region), FCI, Guwahati and Sagar Basumatary, proprietor of M/s Sagar Basumatary, Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar, Assam, for causing a loss of Rs 55.28 lakh (approximately) to the government exchequer,” an official statement issued to the media on Tuesday said.

A case was registered on October 28, 2021, against the former FCI (Guwahati) deputy general manager and others, including the proprietor of the private company based at Kokrajhar (Assam) on the allegations that there were anomalies in awarding of the contract for transportation of foodgrains and manipulation in sanctioning transportation bills showing undue favour to the private contractor.

The CBI had earlier conducted searches on the premises of the accused.

“Documents pertaining to transport contracts of FCI, handwritten transcripts of records of expenditures/payments made and details of bank passbook, cheque books containing record slips were recovered from the residence of the said proprietor,” the statement by the investigation agency said.

In July last year, CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup, against nine persons, including top officials of a private group of companies in a chit-fund case.

The investigation agency had, back on December 24, 2015, registered a case against a private group of companies based at Dimapur (Nagaland), Nagaon (Assam) and others, including its then managing director, then chairman, then general manager and then director, on the orders of the Supreme Court and also reference from the Assam government in the chit fund scam.

The accused officials are Chandan Das (then managing director), Arjoo Acharjee then chairman, Uttam Acharjee, then general manager, Ahsok Chakrabarty, then director and Sangita Das, then director (all from the Jeevan Suraksha Group of Companies).

The companies under the group are Jeevan Suraksha Real Estate Limited, Jeevan Suraksha Associates Marketing Pvt. Ltd, Jeevan Suraksha Energy and Industries Limited and Jeevan Suraksha Trading and Financial Ltd (represented by Chandan Das).

