Boko: The ex-principal of a college was arrested and brought to Boko Police Station following a written complaint over alleged embezzlement of funds.

Abdul Kalam Ajad, ex-principal, Sontoli Anchalik College, was called for questioning following a written complaint against the ex-principal by the college vice president Mubarak Hussain.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Tuesday morning, Boko PS OC Phanindra Chandra Nath said they arrested the ex-principal and one fourth-grade staff member, Rabiul Hussain, and sent them to judicial custody. A case has been registered in Boko Police Station and i.e. 02/23 under sections 120(B)/ 409/ 420/ 468 IPC.

OC Nath also added that according to the complaint, the principal is allegedly involved in a scam of college infrastructure funds of around Rs 31.8 lakh and the principal failed to show data regarding the amount.

This is not the first case against Ajad, the police informed EastMojo. The current principal, Dr Tapan Dutta, had also filed a case against Ajad. “The allegation is that the suspended ex-principal Abdul Kalam Azad is allegedly involved in another scam with the central government’s minority students scholarship,” Nath added.

Also read | Assam: Protest in Hojai over merger with Nagaon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









