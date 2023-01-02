Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to extend the service of 08047/08048 Santragachi – New Jalpaiguri – Santragachi special up to Guwahati.

This train will operate for eight trips in both directions. The extension will benefit the passengers of vast areas like Goalpara, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar while travelling to Santragachi (near Kolkata).

Train No. 08047 (Santragachi – Guwahati) special will depart from Santragachi at 18:00 hours on every Friday from 6th January till 24th February to reach Guwahati at 15:00 hours on the next day.

Train No. 08048 (Guwahati – Santragachi) special will depart from Guwahati at 16:45 hours on every Saturday from 7th January till 25th February to reach Santragachi at 12:30 hours on the next day.

During its both ways journey, the train will run via Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Malda Town, and Barddhaman stations.

The special train will consist of 21 coaches. There will be three AC 3-tier, one AC 2-tier, 12 sleeper class, three general class seating, and two luggage brake van.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

