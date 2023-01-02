Guwahati: The two-month-long Brahmaputra Carnival kicked off by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 is expected to attract tourists from all over the globe to Guwahati.

Hosted by the tourism department of Assam Government, the carnival on the sandbars of the mighty Brahmaputra is aimed at displaying state’s vibrant nature, tradition, culture, handicrafts, food, and some adventure activities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the inauguration ceremony, CM Sarma said, “Enthralled by the ambiance at Brahmaputra Carnival that kicked off on a sandbar of mighty Brahmaputra. The tourist spot developed by the Tourism department in the lap of the river has truly harnessed Assam’s tourism potential.”

He further added that the festival will attract a lot of visitors in the coming days.

Enthralled by the ambience at Brahmaputra Carnival that kicked off on a sandbar of mighty Brahmaputra.



The tourist spot developed by Tourism dept in the lap of the river has truly harnessed Assam's tourism potential.

I'm sure it'll attract a lot of visitors in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/1XjCRd4eLi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 1, 2023

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the festival is all set to attract tourists with its unique adventurous activities ranging from ferry ride, adventure sports, water sports, cultural extravaganza and much more.

This tourist destination is all set to attract tourists with its unique adventurous activities ranging from ferry ride, adventures sport, water sports, cultural extravaganza and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/be29GWyTQj — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) January 1, 2023

He said, “We want to make the sandbar of the Brahmaputra River one of the attractive tourist destinations of the state. The festival from January 1 will continue for the next 2-3 months until the sandbar is available.”

The tourism minister added that the Brahmaputra Carnival would display the vibrant Assam, along with its tradition, culture, food, and handicraft.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also said that various sports activities like water sports, paragliding, and traditional sports will also be included along with the festival for the visitors. Apart from sports, there will be stalls set up for traditional food and beverages.

“Brahmaputra Carnival 2023 will remain open from 10 AM to 9 PM daily. The entire festival arena will also be a plastic-free zone, and no Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) will be allowed to sell in the festival arena,” the tourism minister added.

The tourism department of Assam has decided to run a regular ferry at an interval of half an hour for the visitors going to the festival.

Also Read | Assam Police working with Muslims to rationalise Madrasa education: Himanta

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









