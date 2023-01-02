Guwahati: The Assam Trinamool Congress on Monday opposed the Assam government’s decision to merge four existing districts with four other districts, terming the move “regressive”.

The Assam Cabinet had on Saturday met in New Delhi and approved the merger of Biswanath district with Sonitpur district, Hojai district with Nagaon district, Bajali district with Barpeta district and Tamulpur district with Baksa district.

“There are times when we have to take some measures keeping the overall good of the state’s people in mind, owing to administrative exigencies and for a better future of Assam,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had justified the move, after the Cabinet meeting at the national capital.

The approval was made just a couple of days ahead of the process of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam. With the merger, the number of districts in Assam will drop to 31.

A notification was also issued in this regard even as Sarma had said that the step taken was “temporary” and that the government would reconsider the decision after the delimitation exercise was over.

“In the meantime, the judicial, police and administrative offices in the four districts would keep functioning as usual,” the chief minister had said.

Slamming the decision of the Assam government to do away with the four relatively new districts, Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora termed the move ‘whimsical and regressive’.

“The reasons cited by the chief minister supporting the merger of the four districts cannot be accepted by the party. This is a whimsical and regressive move that will take the state backwards. A constituency delimitation exercise, if at all needed, can be carried out within the district,” Bora said.

“Besides, such an interim delimitation of constituencies, which is not constitutionally mandatory, is meaningless as after three years (in 2026), a nationwide delimitation will have to be carried out in any way, in accordance with the mandate of the Constitution,” he said.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of India had on December 27, 2022, initiated the delimitation of 126 Assembly and 14 Parliamentary constituencies in Assam using the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats.

The Assam TMC leader further cited a previous instance when the parties who are currently in power had opposed the delimitation of constituencies back in 2007, when the Congress was in power.

“In 2007, parties like the AGP and BJP, who are in power now, had opposed the delimitation exercise on the pretext that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state needed to be updated as it had factual anomalies. So has the NRC suddenly become correct now?” Bora asked.

He pointed out that the Assam government had earlier moved the Supreme Court opposing the updated NRC. “Moreover, the apex court has allowed the 19 lakh people, excluded from the NRC, to make appeals. So how can a delimitation exercise take place now without resolving these issues,” Bora questioned.

The state party chief further announced a series of protests from January 4, demanding withdrawal of the district merger move.

“District units of Assam TMC will stage protests beginning with a dharna in front of the Tamulpur revenue circle office on January 4. Similar protests will be staged in front of the Bajali deputy commissioner’s office on January 5, Hojai deputy commissioner’s office on January 6 and in front of the Biswanath deputy commissioner’s office on January 7,” Bora informed.

