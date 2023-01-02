Assam Governor Mukhi releases 2023 calendar on birds

Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday released a calendar for the year 2023 titled ‘You and I’, comprising photographs of birds found in different parts of the state.
The concept, photographs and design of the calendar are by photographer and former bureaucrat Sanjib Gohain Boruah.
The calendar is a collection of photographs of 12 pairs of birds found in different parts of the state, according to a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.
Some rare birds found in the Raj Bhavan premises were also included in the calendar, the release added.
Boruah, a prominent photographer of the state, was the former Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor.
This is his second calendar with the first ‘Brahmaputra-The Poetical Muse’, depicting the varied moods of the mighty river in each month of the year, published last year.
