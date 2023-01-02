Golaghat: A sub-inspector of Assam Police was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a woman, who was accused of extorting money, inside the women & children cell of Sivasagar police station, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Ripjyoti Doley.

According to sources, the woman was picked up on Friday night upon receipt of a complaint from a local businessman that she was allegedly trying to extort money.

“While she was in custody at Sivasagar police station, investigating officer Ripjyoti Doley went to interrogate her after midnight. She then filed a complaint alleging that the officer tried to sexually harass her,” he added.

Subhrajyoti Bora, Superintendent of Sivasagar police station, said, “Based on a complaint from the woman, we arrested the SI on December 31 after the local-level inquiry indicted him for outraging the modesty of a woman.”

“The incident happened in the presence of a woman constable, a prime eyewitness, and has shocked everyone. Since the inquiry officer was her superior officer, the woman constable couldn’t stop him and later she narrated the whole incident to other senior police officials,” Bora said.

“The sub-inspector was produced before the judicial court. He has been released on bail,” Bora added.

A case has been registered under section 354 / 354(A) at Sivasagar police station in connection with the case and further investigation is underway, he added.

