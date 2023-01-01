Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate a one-way special train between Agartala and Okha for one trip and another special train between Dibrugarh and Tambaram for two trips in each direction to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 05698 (Agartala – Okha) will depart from Agartala at 07:00 hours on January 2, 2023, to reach Okha at 16:00 hours on January 5, 2023.

Train No. 05924 (Dibrugarh – Tambaram Special) will depart from Dibrugarh at 19:25 hours on January 5 and 19, 2023 to reach Tambaram at 05:45 hours on January 8 and 22, 2023 respectively. In the return direction, Train No. 05923 (Tambaram – Dibrugarh Special) will depart from Tambaram at 10:45 hours on January 12 to 26, 2023 to reach Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on January 14 and 28, 2023 respectively. During its both-way journey the special train will run via Simaluguri Jn., Dimapur, Guwahati, Goalpara, New Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bardhaman, Kharagpur Jn., Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada Jn., Chennai Egmore and other important stations.

Wait listed passengers of other trains on this route can avail the facility. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

