Himanta meets PM, invites him to Rongali Bihu in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to attend the spring festival Rongali Bihu in the state.

Sarma told reporters after the meeting that he had a long-cherished desire that the prime minister visited the state during its main festival in April.

“The PM has agreed to visit but the date will be fixed later…it can be either on April 14 or 15,” Sarma said.

The CM said his appointment with the PM was fixed much earlier but he took the opportunity to offer condolences, on behalf of the people of Assam, to Modi at the passing away of his mother.

Sarma said he also informed the PM about the steps being taken to organise five G20 meetings scheduled in the state.

He also apprised Modi of the progress made in the implementation of central schemes.

“He advised me on several issues, including the implementation of Gatishakti for the holistic and integrated development of the state,” Sarma added.

