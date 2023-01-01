GUWAHATI: The Assam government is eyeing to keep the tempo of implementation of digital services across government departments till the year 2026 and make the concept of a “physical government” service irrelevant.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while highlighting the achievements of the state government in the bygone year during a media interaction here on Sunday.

“In fact, digitalisation of all government services has been one of the biggest achievements of the Assam government in the bygone year. Our aim is to sustain such implementation of ‘faceless and digital services’ in all government offices till the year 2026 so that people do not have to personally visit any government to submit applications or any other work,” Sarma said, adding, “physical government offices will be irrelevant by then.”

The chief minister further said the state government is planning to completely digitalise the labour department.

“Next year, the labour department will be completely digitised so that people who wish to set up industrial units in Assam are not harassed. Except for fire brigade licence, others such as contractors, labourers, traders, factory, etc can avail licences online,” he said.

In regard to the revenue department, the chief minister said that over seven lakh applications have been disposed of without applicants visiting any government office.

“The applications of 3,18,000 people in the revenue department along with 4,50000 people (land related work) under Basundhara 1.0 were disposed of without the applicants having to make his presence in any government office,” the chief minister said, adding that manual services have given way to digital services in the government offices.

“In regard to land purchase/sale, we have introduced a system of auto mutation where people do not have to personally visit the revenue office for mutation (namjaari) unless there are objections against the plot of land. Manual mutations have been officially done away with. As on date, 12,343 people (who have sold or procured land) have availed this service,” the chief minister said.

In the transport department as well, cases have been evenly distributed across district transport offices over the past 12 months. “The conversion of services in the transport department to the online mode has benefitted about 15 lakh people. Barring those requiring physical inspections of vehicles or physical tests for persons applying for licences, others have been made online,” he added.

Citing another instance in this regard, he said now people do not have to go through a cumbersome process for getting a caste certificate.

“As many as 8, 91,597 people had availed caste certificates without visiting any office since the services have been made online by the incumbent government. If there is documentary evidence that a person’s father belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category or Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, then that person will get a caste certificate instantly,” the chief minister said.

All said and done, the move towards digitised services, he said, has made the government available to people round-the-clock.

“The government can run from the back office throughout the day now. We should be ready to provide a driving license, trade licence or a ration card at odd hours as well,” the chief minister said.

“In regard to services for pensioners also, we have introduced the Kritagyata and Jeevan Praman portals. So, pensioners do not have to visit the bank to give evidence that they are alive,” Sarma said, adding that digital governance and taking digital services to the people would be the prime focus of the current dispensation.

