Assam's Patharkandi to get connected with Mizoram's Kanmun via rail soon

SILCHAR: Patharkandi in southern Assam’s Karimganj district is soon going to get connected with Mizoram’s Mamit district via rail.

A team led by Karimganj BJP MP Kripanath Mallah met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. The team submitted a memorandum seeking fulfillment of various demands relating to the development of Patharkandi rail station, including rail connectivity from Patharkandi to Mamit district’s Kanmuhn.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The team members apprised the railway minister of the Patharkandi rail station’s condition, stating that the station, which is one of the busiest rail stations in the district, needs infrastructure development.

The team mainly stressed rail connectivity from Patharkandi to Mizoram’s Mamit district and urged the Union Minister to take necessary steps in this regard. In response, the railway minister said that necessary steps would be taken soon to fulfill the demands.

Krishna Debnath, chairman of Patharkandi Development Committee, said, “We appraised the Union Minister of the Patharkandi railway station and urged him to take appropriate steps for its facelift. The long-distance trains do not stop at Patharkandi and therefore requested him to look into the matter so that the trains stop at the rail station. The railway minister listened to our demands attentively and assured us to initiate necessary measures soon,” he said.

He said that a survey was conducted in 2015 to extend rail services from Patharkandi to Mamit district’s Kanmuhn but the project has not been materialised yet.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the team that the rail ministry is thinking of starting the Bande Bharat Express train in Assam, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | ‘Substantial improvement’ in Rishabh Pant’s condition, says close family aide

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









