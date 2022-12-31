Bhogdanga: We may be entering 2023, but travel to interior regions of the Char region in Assam, and you will realise that while the calendar might show a different year, the clock in many places is still stuck in the late 70s.

Take the example of the Bhogdanga village in the Dhubri district. EastMojo’s visit to the village, which is a narrow strip of land barely 50 metres wide, brought to the forefront the basic problems the locals face. And there are several issues. Neighboured by Bangladesh, locals enter Indian territory through a Border......