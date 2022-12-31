New Year is the best time to catch up with friends and family to spend some quality time, reminisce about the previous year, and be grateful for the new beginnings. And as Guwahatians, we all love to spend our time outdoors travelling, sightseeing and participating in various activities.

So take a planner and mark the places that you can visit in the New Year.

Kamakhya Temple

Nestled at the crest of Nilachal hills, Kamakhya temple is considered one of the prominent shakti peeths. This temple is visited by hundreds of devotees every year to mark the auspicious beginning of a new year and get the blessing of Goddess Kamakhya. The temple usually opens at 5:00 in the morning for the devotees and remains open until evening.

Umananda Temple

Our list of Guwahati sightseeing spots wouldn’t be complete without this one. Umananda Temple is a delight and one of the best places to visit in Guwahati. It is dedicated to Hindu God Shiva and is located at Peacock Island, surrounded by River Brahmaputra. Being an important pilgrimage spot, you will always find devotees around but there is a special charm during the festival of ‘Shivratri’.

Balaji Temple

The Purva Tirupati Balaji temple is a beautiful temple of Guwahati located in Lokhra area. The Balaji temple is a replica of the famous Tirupati Venkateshwara temple of Southern India. The Tirupati temple in southern India is situated in Tirumala in Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh. The Balaji temple in Guwahati is dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara. The temple was built in the year 1998 with pristine architectural structures.

Navagraha Temple

Dedicated to the nine major celestial bodies (Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, North Lunar Node, and South Lunar Node), Navagraha Temple in Guwahati has nine Shiva Lingas. The temple was built between 1923 and 1945, by Ahom King Rajeswar Singha. This is among the best places to visit in Guwahati for people with spiritual inclinations.

Hajo

Haajo or Hajo is one of the famous places to visit in Guwahati as it is known as the ancient pilgrim centre for three prominent religions of India, that is Hinduism, Buddhism, and Islam. The place is located on the bank of the River Brahmaputra at a distance of merely 24 kilometer from the main Guwahati city. Hayagriva Madhava Temple is the most popular attraction here.

Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan border town)

This is a small town situated at the Indo-Bhutan border and can be accessed by Indian vehicles freely. This three-and-a-half-hour car ride will lead you to a mini Bhutan with enchanting scenic beauties and a glimpse of the Bhutanese culture.

Nameri National Park

The Nameri National Park is a national park in the foothills of the eastern Himalayas in Assam’s Sonitpur, about 35 km from Tezpur. Nameri is about 9 km from Chariduar, the nearest village. Nameri shares its northern boundary with the Pakhui Wildlife Sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

It is located 30-km away from Guwahati and is ideal for anyone wishing for a real wildlife experience. Spanning across an area of 38 km, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has a rich biodiversity and is primarily known for being home to Indian One-horned rhinoceros. There are about 2,000 migratory birds and reptiles that find their temporary home in the sanctuary. This is the most loved Guwahati tourist spot by travellers.

Manas National Park

Another enormous national park located near Guwahati is the Manas National Park. It has also been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and is known for playing a significant role in Project Tiger Reserve. It is the only tiger reserve in the entire area and is also home to golden langur and red panda. It is undoubtedly amongst the most famous places in Guwahati.

Deepor Bil

Dipor Bil is located in Kamrup district and is the quickest escape from Guwahati. It is a freshwater lake sprawling over an area of 40 sq. km. The place was also declared a bird sanctuary in the year 1989 due to its rich biodiversity. It is one of the most beautiful tourist places in Guwahati and is known for its astounding beauty.

