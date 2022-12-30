Assam: Three arrested with 423 kg suspected beef in Dibrugarh

Tinsukia: Three persons were arrested in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday for their alleged involvement in illegal cattle slaughtering.

Authorities recovered around 423 kgs of suspected beef from their possession.

The accused were identified as Miraj Khan, 50, Yunus Khan, 46 and Imran Ali, 30.

Confirming the development, officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Raju Bahadur Chetry said, based on specific information from reliable sources, a team of Dibrugarh police headed by town in-charge Pradeep Baruah conducted a raid and search at Paanchali in the town. Three persons have been arrested for being involved in illegal slaughtering of cattle and have been put behind bars.

“Police recovered 423 kgs of suspected beef and seized a vehicle (bearing registration number AS06AC 5867) along with chopping knives among others,” added Chetry.

According to sources, based on secret information about beef delivery in the Loharpatty area in Dibrugarh town, police tracked a vehicle coming from Chaolkhowa side and caught the driver Imran Ali red-handed while delivering suspected beef.

“During the operation, police arrested one Younis Khan with one gunny bag of suspected beef meat,” the source said, adding, “The police recovered three gunny bags of suspected beef meat from the house of one Imran Hussain, who fled away.”

When followed, the carrier vehicle delivered three gunny bags of beef to the house of one Imran Hussain alias Motlib and another bag to Younis Khan while the remaining bags were carried to be delivered to another place.

Police registered a case number 797/22 under section 353/34 of IPC R/W Section13 Assam cattle Preservation Act, 2021.

