Guwahati: The Assam Congress has formed a committee to keep a watch on the delimitation process and will only support it if the modalities laid by the Election Commission are duly followed. This was announced by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Thursday.

Borah, who is on a two-day visit to Barak Valley, said the Congress welcomes the delimitation process, however, a high-level committee has been formed to keep an eye on the process.

In pursuance of the request received from the Ministry of Law & Justice, the Election Commission of India has decided to initiate the delimitation exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Under the provisions of the Delimitation Act of 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in the State was done on the basis of census figure 1971 by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976.

Borah said the expert committee would consist of Rokibul Hossain, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, and other senior leaders as its members to look after the delimitation process following the modalities of the Election Commission. “We will extend our cooperation if rules and guidelines are followed. If by any means established modalities are broken then we will register our protest through democratic means,” Borah added.

The congress delegation comprising Bhupen Borah, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain were visiting the residence of late congress leader Karnendu Bhattacherjee, who passed away recently in Delhi after suffering from multiple age-related ailments.

Speaking on the role of Karnendu Bhattacherjee in shaping the Congress party in Barak Valley and Assam, Bora said, “Karnendu Bhattacherjee was a guardian figure for us. We still remember how he raised Assam’s issues at the Rajya Sabha. He was loved and respected among all sections of society much above party and politics. Such was his stature.”

Bora mentioned that the values with which ‘Karnendu dada’ used to work need to be spread and inscribed among party workers. “The way in which he held all the workers under a single umbrella, the same way we will support the bereaved family in any requirement. We are with them in these tough times,” Bora said.

