Guwahati: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes hit the north-central part of Assam on Thursday afternoon, an official bulletin said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.
The earthquake took place at 12.27 pm, and the epicentre was in the Darrang district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the National Center for Seismology said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.
Residents of Morigaon and Nagaon on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra felt the tremor, besides those in Udalguri, Tamulpur, Kamrup and Sonitpur districts.
The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.
Also Read | IIT G: Not just centre for education; a bird watcher’s delight
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 2022 in music albums: The good, the great and the ‘Meh’
- Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits parts of Assam
- Priyakanta and Suraj: Meet Manipur’s first onscreen gay couple
- How about the gift of presence and love during the holidays?
- Farewell 2022: Best quotes and messages for the year-end, New Year
- Manipur govt intensifies ‘war on drugs’ to root out drug menace