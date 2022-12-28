Guwahati: Seven states of Northeast India – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim – are likely to receive scattered rainfall or snowfall with lightning over the next two days, a recent forecast has stated.

Cold day conditions are expected over the Northeast region, the forecast said. Dense fog is possible over isolated pockets of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India from Thursday, December 29. Under its influence, isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall may occur over Western Himalayan Region on December 29 and December 30.

Meanwhile, a trough persists over Northeast India, which will likely bring widespread snowfall or rainfall with thunderstorms/hail to the region during this forecast period.

Due to moisture-laden light winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels, dense fog is possible over isolated parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next two days.

As for the mercury levels, minimum temperatures are expected to run near normal or above average across the country.

