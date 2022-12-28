Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized a large consignment of 17,000 “Yaba” tablets worth Rs 1.7 crores from near the India-Bangladesh international border in the Cachar district of southern Assam.

The contraband was seized from a vehicle along the Katigorah-Kalain Road on NH-06, moving towards Meghalaya.

According to officials, the operation was planned jointly by the BSF Field Intelligence Unit in Silchar, the Karimganj Customs Division, and the operation team of the BSF’s 1st Battalion.

On December 27, 2022 at around 2300 hrs, acting on specific intelligence about the transportation of suspected Yaba tablets in a white Alto car along the Katigorah-Kalain Road on NH-06 towards Meghalaya, a joint operation was planned. At around 01:20 hrs on the 28th, the joint operation party intercepted the suspected Alto car near the Hilara Railway crossing on the Katigorah-Kalain road (NH-06),” the BSF said in a statement.

During the search of the Alto car, BSF recovered and seized suspected Yaba tablets that were concealed inside the left door (back side) of the car. The customs department valued the seized items as follows: 17,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 1.70 crore in 89 small packets (68 blue and 21 black); one Alto car (registration number ML 05 P 8654), worth Rs 2 lakh; and one Redmi Android phone, worth Rs 7,000

“Driver of the vehicle was also apprehended,” the BSF statement added.

The apprehended person and seized items have been taken over by Karimganj Customs Division for further legal action.

The location of the seizure was just 16 km from Border Outpost Harinagar and 16.2 km from the International Border.

