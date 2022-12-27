Snowfall in Arunachal, hailstorms in Assam, Meghalaya likely: MeT

Shillong: The MeT Department on Monday warned of snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh and hailstorms in some places in Assam and Meghalaya in the next 24 hours.

A bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati said that light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

It said that a few places in Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh may receive hailstorms during the period.

According to the bulletin, the mercury is likely to dip across the region, with the minimum temperature in Aizawl likely to be 7.1 degrees Celsius and that in Imphal likely to be 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Agartala and Guwahati will be the warmest cities in the region with temperatures likely to be 29.1 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

