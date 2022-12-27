Dibrugarh: A severe hailstorm hit several places in Dibrugarh district of Assam damaging over 200 houses across villages, officials said on Tuesday.



No report of any casualty has been received.

A senior official of the Dibrugarh district administration said that the hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhong, Naharkatia and other areas on Monday late night and Tuesday early morning.

“It has led to widespread damage in the district. As per preliminary assessment in Moran sub-division, 210 houses have been damaged in 37 villages,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhong revenue circles have been reportedly damaged.

Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it. pic.twitter.com/MgwklKBBAG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2022

“Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it,” he said on Twitter.

