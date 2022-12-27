Silchar: A minor girl from southern Assam’s Hailakandi district, allegedly abducted around five months ago, was rescued from Maharashtra on Monday night.

The girl is a resident of Chandrapur in Lala (under the Katlicherra assembly constituency in Hailakandi district) and a student at a private higher secondary school in Lala. Her father had lodged an FIR with the Lala police station on July 13, accusing a youth, Anowar Hussain Barbhuiya, of kidnapping his daughter. As per the complaint by the girl’s father, his daughter went missing on July 11 after which the family members searched for her, but could not find her. Later, they came to know from some locals that Anowar, who hails from Ramchandi (Part-IV) in Lala, abducted her with some of his accomplices.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After the FIR, police started an investigation but could not locate the girl. Based on specific information, police reached Maharashtra a few days ago and rescued the girl on Monday night. Anowar was also arrested during the operation. The girl and the arrested youth are expected to be brought to Lala on Wednesday.

The girl’s father told the media (after getting the news of his daughter’s rescue) that he was happy that the police recovered her and thanked the police. Also, he demanded that strict punishment be given to the arrested youth (accused Anowar Hussain Barbhuiya).

In January this year, a kidnapped minor girl from Dhubri district was rescued from Maharashtra.

Also Read | Manipur to host bookTouX Film Festival from January 3

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









