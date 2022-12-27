Get ready to ring in the new year with a fun-filled picnic in the beautiful state of Assam! Imagine lush green gardens, warm sunshine, great music, and amazing company all around you.

Pack a tasty lunch, bring along some outdoor games and activities, and enjoy quality time with your loved ones at one of these scenic locations we have carefully curated for you. It’s the perfect way to kick off the new year and make memories that will last a lifetime!

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Here are some top-rated picnic spots to check out:

Dipor Bil

This must-see location is a freshwater lake in the former Brahmaputra river channel and is found in the Kamrup district of Assam. Dipor Bil has been designated as a bird sanctuary and is home to 19,000 exotic kinds of rare and endangered birds.

Kopili

This is a beautiful location with breathtaking scenery all around. Beautiful mountains and a stream that originates in the mountains surround the area. One can also go on a hike to the closest peak, although it’s crucial to get local guidance. People can occasionally be led astray to other locations because there are numerous routes up the mountain. The natives are quite helpful and will assist the visitor if necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chandubi

Chandubi Lake is a natural lake that can be reached by National Highway 37 and is situated 64 kilometres from the city of Guwahati in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Kamrup District, Assam. The lake is surrounded by Assam and Meghalaya and is situated at the base of the Garo hills. Small communities and thick forests cover the area. It is a beautiful area for picnics and sightseeing. In the winter, the lake draws migratory birds.

Saralpara

With magnificent mountain ranges around it and a brook meandering down the valley, Saralpara is a lovely place to spend the day. Saralpara is easily accessible from Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon. It is about 67 kilometres from Bongaigaon and 65 kilometres from the town of Kokrajhar. Beautiful waterfalls, verdant valleys, and other attractive settings may be found across the state of Assam. The majority of the locations are great for having a picnic. One such lovely location is Saralpara, which is tucked away in a peaceful natural setting.

Bogamati

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bogamati is a district in Assam that is wholly within the recently established Baksa district, close to the Indo-Bhutan border. This area, covered in a thick forest, is well-known for its picnicking among locals and tourists. The picturesque town of Bogamati is situated at the Barnadi River’s mouth. People come to this location for its beautiful views of the Bhutan Hills.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in Assam, some 30 kilometres from Guwahati in the Morigaon District, and is home to the densest population of One-horned Rhinos in the world. A staggering variety of bird species can be seen in the nature reserve. It is understandable why it is also referred to as the “Bharatpur of the East.” Due to its close vicinity to Guwahati, it has greatly increased in popularity. Many people make a pit break at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on their way to Kaziranga National Park.

Manas Soushi Khongkhar

A well-known picnic location in Assam’s Baksa district is Manas Soushi Khongkhor. Numerous plant species live there, and it is well known for ecotourism. The park is lovely, and it appears even prettier when the flowers are all in bloom and there are vibrant butterflies flying around. The view from this location, which is close to the Bhutan Hills, is beautiful. The Pagladia River flows nearby, which enhances the area’s beauty. Additionally, if you’re fortunate, you might be able to see a variety of wild species in the area, including bison, hog deer, Royal Bengal Tigers, white-bellied herons, and deer, to mention a few.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Nameri

The main justification for visiting this captivating national park and the picnic spot is due to its undiscovered beauty, which unquestionably merits exploration. It is also one of the best places for rafting in Northeast India. Therefore, Nameri should be your destination if you’re looking for a spot with lots of fun and adventures and also where no one can bother you and quiet nature allows you to appreciate the beauty of quietness.

Bhairabkunda

It looks as though it is set on a canvas that has been expertly painted with all the hues of nature. Due to its popularity as a picnic location, both couples and families go there. At a height of 703 metres, Bhairabkunda is situated in the Udalguri region of Assam and is near the Bhutanese town of Daifam. It is a must-see destination that sits on the border between Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh. Here, the Bhutan-originating Bhairabi River and Jampani River combine to form the River Dhanshiri, which creates a beautiful sight to witness.

Dibru Saikhowa National Park

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dibru-Saikhowa is known for its verdant forest cover, which is home to numerous species of birds, mammals, reptiles, and aquatic life. Wild horses, river dolphins, and migratory birds are the main draws. The boat voyage that is necessary to access the park is an adventure in and of itself. It is a great location for a picnic. There are full-day packages available for houseboats with accommodations.

Also Read | IIT G: Not just centre for education; a bird watcher’s delight

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









