3 detained for taking bribe to clear passport documents in Assam

Dhubri: Three persons were detained by the police for allegedly taking bribe to clear documents for passport verification in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday, a police officer said.
After receiving a complaint, a police team from Dhubri Sadar police station detained an employee of the Passport Regional Office here along with two brokers from the office premises here.
The police had received complaints that the staff at the Passport office gives hint to applicants to get in touch with the brokers if they have any problems related to submission of required documents, Officer in Charge of the police station Partha Pratim Gogoi told reporters here.
