Dibrugarh (Assam): A cache of grenades and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a senior police official said on Monday.
Two Chinese grenades, two magazines of AK-series rifles, 12 bullets and a pistol silencer were recovered from South Jalan tea estate.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The items were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra.
“We are trying to ascertain to which militant outfit those explosives and ammunition belong. We have interrogated some people but no arrests have been made so far,” Mishra added.
Also read | Assam: New study reveals alarming decline in Guwahati’s forest cover
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur CM inaugurates Saingaithel police outpost in Imphal West
- North East Fest: ‘Carnival’ in Delhi convinces crowd to visit the region
- Assam: Woman attacked with acid in Sonitpur; accused held
- CPI(M) used terror tactics to rule Tripura for 35 years: CM
- Manipur: Over 23 kgs of WY tablets seized in cross-border smuggling bust
- Assam: Grenades, ammunition recovered from tea garden in Dibrugarh