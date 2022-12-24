Guwahati: If you had thought shelling out Rs 1.15 lakh for a kg of Assam tea would have caught everyone’s attention, then you are wrong.

A few days back, a batch of specialty tea from the Manohari gold tea of Dibrugarh district fetched Rs 1.15 lakh per kilogram at a private auction.

Today, a kg of Assam tea named “Golden Pearl” was sold for Rs 1,51,001 per kg at a private auction. The tea was sold by the Nahorchukbari factory at a private auction. The factory belongs to AFT Techno Trade of Dibrugarh.

They also got Rs 99,999 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre in February this year.

This ( Rs 1.51 lakh) is the most expensive tea from Assam to date. However, it was sold privately and not in the auction.

The factory is located in Lahowal near the Dibrugarh airport. The factory is owned by AFT Techno Trade and was established in 2018 by three partners: Noor Alam khan, Imran Khan and Aslam Khan.

In February this year, the tea was bought by Hindustan Tea Exporters at a private auction.

Hindustan Tea Exporters is said to have bought the tea on behalf of its Russian client M/s Mikhail Tea Co.

“I would like to thank our factory staff, our small tea growers and supplier who have provided us with the best clones of buds in autumn flush, from which this special tea was made,” Aslam Khan, Director of Nahorchukbari factory told EastMojo.

The tea has a unique golden metallic and floral aftertaste and is known for its anti-ageing and other health benefits.

“This tea has a bright liquor and a soothing aftertaste,” Aslam said, adding that the tea is characterised by its boldness and robustness and is topped with classic flavours of malt and woody astringency.

Assam tea is valued for its rich taste and bright liquors and is considered one of the choicest teas in the world.

