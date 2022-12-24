Guwahati: Amidst an abrupt surge in the cases of the new COVID-19 variant (BF.7) in some countries, Assam health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta has conveyed to the Centre that the state was on high alert and fully prepared to tackle any situation.

Mahanta said Assam has all the required logistical support, consumables, beds, oxygen status, ICUs and other necessary items to deal with any emergency situation.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness with all states through the virtual mode.

During the virtual meeting attended by the Assam minister from the deputy commissioner’s office in Dhemaji, Mahanta also informed the Union health minister that he had reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness with state health officials on Thursday.

He, however, requested officials of the Union ministry to supply an adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines for administering precautionary (booster) doses as soon as possible.

As it is, the Assam health department has increased surveillance in the state in view of the abrupt surge in the cases of the new COVID-19 variant (BF.7) in countries like China and Japan.

However, till date, no cases of the new variant have been detected in Assam even as the health department is not taking any chances, based on past experience, and has therefore taken a cautious stance.

The meeting was also attended by principal secretary (health and family welfare) Avinash Joshi; National Health Mission (NHM), Assam mission director, M.S. Lakshmi Priya; director, health services Nilmadhab Das among other senior health department officials attended from the office of NHM Assam.

In view of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 causing panic in Japan, the USA, South Korea, Brazil and China, the Union ministry of health and family welfare had expressed concern over the situation.

In this regard, the ministry had advised all states to be on high alert to deal with any possible outbreak and emergency situation in the country. The ministry has also advised all states to significantly increase genome sequencing.

Meanwhile, the Union health minister has directed all states to undertake a mock drill across all health facilities uniformly across the country on December 27, 2022.

The drill is to ensure operational readiness for the management of COVID-19 with special focus on health infrastructure, oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics, ICUs, beds and consumables, among others.

The Union health minister has also urged all the states to step-up testing, increase community vigilance, increase the administration of precautionary doses and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times.

The ministry had also issued revised guidelines for international travellers.

According to the SoP, all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country.

Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol. The said passenger should be wearing a mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow-up treatment.

A sub-section (2 per cent of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if they are found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall have to undergo testing and will be treated as per the laid down protocol.

Notably, Assam had successfully mitigated the situation in the state during the three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons on Friday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that in view of the surge in cases of the new COVID variant in some countries, there was reason enough for the people in the state to be cautious.

“As of now, some cases have been found in China and some other countries. But people here need to take care of their health even as there is no reason to panic. They can carry out normal outdoor work by taking the necessary precautions. As it is, it is winter, and anyone wearing a mask is protected from common cold and cough,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Sarma said the vaccines manufactured in the country and those of other nations are much better than vaccines made in China, which has seen a surge in cases of the new variant.

He, however, assured that the central government would strictly monitor the situation.

Over the past two years, the state has also equipped itself with a number of COVID testing laboratories across the districts.

Infrastructure, be it ICUs and oxygen plants, et al has been augmented on a large scale to confront any crisis even as the endeavour is to prevent a crisis situation.

Moreover, given the lessons that the pandemic has taught us over the past two years, conscious people are taking early precautions of wearing masks, washing hands and applying sanitisers.

As it is, people are more or less acquainted with the basic COVID-appropriate behaviour and the protocols to be adhered to, to offset a surge if not prevent infections.

