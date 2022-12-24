Assam: Oppn wants living condition survey of people in 'char' areas

Guwahati: The opposition parties in Assam on Friday claimed that people are living in “deplorable conditions” in ‘char’ areas due to a “lack of development”, and demanded a survey of these riverine localities.



The opposition AIUDF, the Congress and the CPI(M) also urged the state government to ensure that all modern basic facilities reach inhabitants of these areas and appealed to the BJP-led dispensation to clarify the ‘citizenship’ of the people in ‘char’ areas, who are often accused of being “illegal” settlers.

AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam moved a pending private members’ resolution in the assembly on development issues of the riverine areas and maintained that the “people in these localities are those who have lost their land due to river erosion”.

He claimed that 32,000 villages have been lost completely owing to erosion and 700 partially affected in the last several years.

“The government is aware of the fact that these people had lost their land. They should be provided with all modern facilities,” the AIUDF MLA said.

He also stated that if these people are evicted from their land, they would end up “wandering around, and it could eventually lead to law and order problems”.

His party colleague Rafiqul Islam demanded a “survey to determine ‘char’ areas and understand living conditions of people there”.

Along with poor literacy rate, medical facilities, connectivity and basic amenities are “nearly absent” in these areas, Rafiqul said.

Congress MLA Nurul Huda said over three lakh bigha of land has been eroded in the last 20 years, and the government should know where the people who used to live in these lost riverine areas, are now staying.

Noting that most of these people have settled in chars, he appealed to the government to clarify whether those living in these areas are Indian citizens or not as questions are often raised on their nationality.

“If they are Indian citizens, the government should ensure their basic living rights,” Huda said.

AIUDF legislator Ashraful Hussain pointed out that there has been no survey of char areas since 2003.

Based on the 2003 survey data, the population in these areas must have increased to 30-32 lakh by now, and they are major contributors to the state’s agrarian economy, he claimed.

Echoing him, CPI (M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar also said that the people in char areas are “living in deplorable condition”.

Supporting the demand for survey and land rights of people in chars, he said if it is done, the inhabitants can become permanent settlers.

Ruling BJP legislators claimed that char dwellers are mostly “encroachers and these areas have become breeding grounds for criminals”.

BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi alleged that criminals and other anti-social elements take shelter in chars.

Another BJP MLA Ganesh Limbu claimed that chars are “encroached overnight and in no time, entire villages spring up with aid of racketeers, who help the illegal settlers in lieu of money”.

He demanded the eviction of illegal settlers, and said “they should be sent back to their original places”.

