Two-time Assam MP and Silchar ex-MLA Karnendu Bhattacharjee dies at 84 

Silchar: Two-time Rajya Sabha Congress MP and former MLA of southern Assam’s Silchar assembly constituency Karnendu Bhattacharjee passed away at a hospital in Noida on Friday morning.

As per reports, Karnendu was suffering from various age-related ailments and was admitted to a hospital in Noida for the past several days. He passed away at the hospital around 9:45 am on Friday morning at the age of 84 years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Karnendu, who was regarded as one of the stalwarts of the Congress in Barak Valley in Assam, always raised his voice strongly over various issues/movements related to Silchar including the Silchar Red Cross Society and Jatiya Byam Vidyalaya among others. Besides, he was widely known for helping people with their needs for which he was a revered figure in this valley.

Born on May 2, 1938, Karnendu had begun his political career in the 1950s after he got associated with the Congress’ youth wing. Later, he served as the president of the Cachar district Congress for around 27 years. In 1985, he became the MLA of Silchar and was the legislator of the constituency till 1991. In 1996 he became the MP from Rajya Sabha representing Assam and remained as the MP till 2008.

Several political leaders mourned the death of the prominent politician after the news of his demise broke out on Friday morning. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his sorrow over the demise via a post on Twitter and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Saddened by the demise of veteran Congress leader, former MP & MLA of Silchar Karnendu Bhattachajee. His contribution to socio-economic development of Assam will always be remembered.



I fondly recall my association with him. My deep condolences to the bereaved. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/WdOfb4lZNh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 23, 2022

